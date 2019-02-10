Pusha T & Future Hit the Red Carpet at Grammys 2019

Top Stories
Sun, 10 February 2019 at 10:10 pm

Pusha T and Future hit the red carpet at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Pusha was joined by his wife Virginia Williams on the red carpet.

Future won for Best Rap Performance for “King’s Dead” alongside Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock and James Blake. The song was also nominated for Best Rap Song. Pusha was nominated for Best Rap Album, and Kanye West received a producer nomination for his work on Pusha‘s Daytona.

Cee Lo Green also hit the red carpet at the event.

The show will be hosted this year by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys. Make sure to tune in at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS!

FYI: Pusha is wearing Thom Browne.
