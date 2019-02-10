Rachel Weisz & Olivia Colman Glam Up for BAFTAs 2019!

Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman walk the red carpet at the 2019 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 10) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

The ladies are both nominated for their work in the movie The Favourite, which has already won the award for Outstanding British Film.

Rachel is nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role along with co-star Emma Stone while Olivia is up for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

FYI: Rachel is wearing a custom Gucci gown.

