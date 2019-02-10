Rami Malek & Lucy Boynton Walk BAFTAs 2019 Red Carpet Separately

Top Stories
Sun, 10 February 2019 at 3:00 pm

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton walk the red carpet separately at the 2019 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 10) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

If you don’t know, the couple rarely walk the red carpet together but they did earlier this weekend!

Rami is up for the Best Actor in a Leading Role tonight for his work in Bohemian Rhapsody. The film is also up for several awards.

FYI: Lucy is wearing Dior Couture.
