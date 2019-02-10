Regina King Is Pretty in Pink for BAFTAs 2019!

Regina King looks lovely on the red carpet at the 2019 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 10) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

The 48-year-old actress was joined at the event by Barry Jenkins, the writer and director of her movie If Beale Street Could Talk.

Regina was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, but the award went to The Favourite‘s Rachel Weisz.

Barry was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, but the award went to the team behind BlacKkKlansman.

FYI: Regina is wearing an Atelier Versace dress. Barry is wearing Dior Men.