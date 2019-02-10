Richard Madden & Luke Evans Look So Suave at BAFTAs 2019

Richard Madden and Luke Evans are looking so suave!

The two actors were seen arriving and posing for photos at the 2019 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 10) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Richard Madden

Both Richard and Luke will be taking the stage at the star-studded awards show to present awards.

Best of luck to all of the nominees this evening!

If you don’t know, you can watch the BAFTAs on a tape delay on BBC One in England and BBC America.