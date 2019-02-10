Top Stories
Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

BAFTAs 2019 - Full Event Coverage!

BAFTAs 2019 - Full Event Coverage!

Grammys Weekend Parties 2019 - Full Coverage!

Grammys Weekend Parties 2019 - Full Coverage!

Chrissy Teigen &amp; John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 1:49 pm

Richard Madden & Luke Evans Look So Suave at BAFTAs 2019

Richard Madden & Luke Evans Look So Suave at BAFTAs 2019

Richard Madden and Luke Evans are looking so suave!

The two actors were seen arriving and posing for photos at the 2019 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 10) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Richard Madden

Both Richard and Luke will be taking the stage at the star-studded awards show to present awards.

Best of luck to all of the nominees this evening!

If you don’t know, you can watch the BAFTAs on a tape delay on BBC One in England and BBC America.
Just Jared on Facebook
richard madden luke evans baftas 2019 01
richard madden luke evans baftas 2019 02
richard madden luke evans baftas 2019 03
richard madden luke evans baftas 2019 04
richard madden luke evans baftas 2019 05
richard madden luke evans baftas 2019 06
richard madden luke evans baftas 2019 07
richard madden luke evans baftas 2019 08
richard madden luke evans baftas 2019 09
richard madden luke evans baftas 2019 10
richard madden luke evans baftas 2019 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2019 BAFTAs, BAFTAs, Luke Evans, Richard Madden

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr