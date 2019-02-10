Top Stories
Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Ariana Grande Explains Why She Tweeted 'Trash' During Cardi B's Grammys Acceptance Speech

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 10:58 pm

Robin Thicke Brings 8-Year-Old Son Julian to Grammys 2019!

Robin Thicke had a special guest join him at the 2019 Grammy Awards!

The 41-year-old musician hit the red carpet alongside his eight-year-old son Julian on Sunday evening (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Robin looked sharp in a suit with a white jacket while Julian opted for a blue checked suit jacket and bow tie.

The day before, Robin stepped out with his pregnant fiancée April Love Geary for Roc Nation’s The Brunch.

Photos: Getty
2019 Grammys, Grammys, Julian Thicke, Robin Thicke

