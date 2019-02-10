Sam Heughan Gets Dating Advice From Kids - Watch!

Sam Heughan is getting some very helpful dating advice.

The 38-year-old Outlander star appears in a funny new video for Omaze for a great cause.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sam Heughan

In the video, Sam gets some tips on modern dating from little kids.

“I’m teaming up with Omaze to fly you to Scotland to be my date for the evening,” he explains in the clip.

The prize includes the chance to ride with Sam in a horse-drawn carriage, warm up with a whisky tasting (if you want!) and sit together at the My Peak Challenge gala.

Every donation benefits My Peak Challenge’s chosen charities: Bloodwise and Marie Curie. Click here to enter for your chance to join him!

Watch Sam get advice below.