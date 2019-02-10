Top Stories
Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Grammys Weekend Parties 2019 - Full Coverage!

Brad Pitt Attends Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston's 50th Birthday Party! (Photos)

Video Revealed of Bow Wow Leading Up to Arrest

Sam Heughan Gets Dating Advice From Kids - Watch!

Sam Heughan Gets Dating Advice From Kids - Watch!

Sam Heughan is getting some very helpful dating advice.

The 38-year-old Outlander star appears in a funny new video for Omaze for a great cause.

In the video, Sam gets some tips on modern dating from little kids.

“I’m teaming up with Omaze to fly you to Scotland to be my date for the evening,” he explains in the clip.

The prize includes the chance to ride with Sam in a horse-drawn carriage, warm up with a whisky tasting (if you want!) and sit together at the My Peak Challenge gala.

Every donation benefits My Peak Challenge’s chosen charities: Bloodwise and Marie Curie. Click here to enter for your chance to join him!

Watch Sam get advice below.
