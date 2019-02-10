Top Stories
Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

BAFTAs 2019 - Full Event Coverage!

BAFTAs 2019 - Full Event Coverage!

Chrissy Teigen &amp; John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 7:49 pm

Shawn Mendes Looks Sharp in Blue Suit at Grammys 2019

Shawn Mendes Looks Sharp in Blue Suit at Grammys 2019

Shawn Mendes looks good in his blue suit at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The 21-year-old singer brought his dad, Manuel, as his plus one for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shawn Mendes

Shawn is up for Song of the Year for “In My Blood” and will also be performing later on in the night with Miley Cyrus, so stay tuned for tons of pics and video!

The show will be hosted this year by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys. Make sure to tune in at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS!

10+ pictures inside of Shawn Mendes
Just Jared on Facebook
shawn mendes dad 2019 grammy awards 01
shawn mendes dad 2019 grammy awards 02
shawn mendes dad 2019 grammy awards 03
shawn mendes dad 2019 grammy awards 04
shawn mendes dad 2019 grammy awards 05
shawn mendes dad 2019 grammy awards 06
shawn mendes dad 2019 grammy awards 07
shawn mendes dad 2019 grammy awards 08
shawn mendes dad 2019 grammy awards 09
shawn mendes dad 2019 grammy awards 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2019 Grammys, Grammys, Shawn Mendes

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr