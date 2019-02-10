Shawn Mendes Looks Sharp in Blue Suit at Grammys 2019

Shawn Mendes looks good in his blue suit at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The 21-year-old singer brought his dad, Manuel, as his plus one for the event.

Shawn is up for Song of the Year for “In My Blood” and will also be performing later on in the night with Miley Cyrus, so stay tuned for tons of pics and video!

The show will be hosted this year by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys. Make sure to tune in at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS!

