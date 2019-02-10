Shawn Mendes Rocks Maroon Suit at Island Records' Pre-Grammys Event

Shawn Mendes looks handsome in maroon at the Island Records Presents: Island House 2019 Pre-Grammy Party on Saturday (February 9) in Los Angeles.

The 20-year-old musician was joined at the event by Jack & Jack, Jessie Reyez, Tove Lo, American Authors‘ Matt Sanchez and Zac Barnett, Dana Williams, The Vamps‘ Bradley Simpson, Olivia O’Brien, and James TW.

The night before, Shawn joined Miley Cyrus at the MusiCares Person of the Year Gala.

Shawn is nominated for two big awards at the 2019 Grammy Awards. He is up for Best Pop Vocal Album for Shawn Mendes, and for Song of the Year for “In My Blood”.

FYI: Shawn is wearing Ermenegildo Zegna XXX.