Top Stories
Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

BAFTAs 2019 - Full Event Coverage!

BAFTAs 2019 - Full Event Coverage!

Grammys Weekend Parties 2019 - Full Coverage!

Grammys Weekend Parties 2019 - Full Coverage!

Chrissy Teigen &amp; John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 3:11 pm

Shawn Mendes Rocks Maroon Suit at Island Records' Pre-Grammys Event

Shawn Mendes Rocks Maroon Suit at Island Records' Pre-Grammys Event

Shawn Mendes looks handsome in maroon at the Island Records Presents: Island House 2019 Pre-Grammy Party on Saturday (February 9) in Los Angeles.

The 20-year-old musician was joined at the event by Jack & Jack, Jessie Reyez, Tove Lo, American AuthorsMatt Sanchez and Zac Barnett, Dana Williams, The VampsBradley Simpson, Olivia O’Brien, and James TW.

The night before, Shawn joined Miley Cyrus at the MusiCares Person of the Year Gala.

Shawn is nominated for two big awards at the 2019 Grammy Awards. He is up for Best Pop Vocal Album for Shawn Mendes, and for Song of the Year for “In My Blood”.

Be sure to stay tuned to Just Jared for full coverage of the 2019 Grammys TONIGHT!

FYI: Shawn is wearing Ermenegildo Zegna XXX.
Just Jared on Facebook
shawn mendes rocks maroon suit for island records pre grammys event 01
shawn mendes rocks maroon suit for island records pre grammys event 02
shawn mendes rocks maroon suit for island records pre grammys event 03
shawn mendes rocks maroon suit for island records pre grammys event 04
shawn mendes rocks maroon suit for island records pre grammys event 05
shawn mendes rocks maroon suit for island records pre grammys event 06
shawn mendes rocks maroon suit for island records pre grammys event 07
shawn mendes rocks maroon suit for island records pre grammys event 08
shawn mendes rocks maroon suit for island records pre grammys event 09
shawn mendes rocks maroon suit for island records pre grammys event 10
shawn mendes rocks maroon suit for island records pre grammys event 11
shawn mendes rocks maroon suit for island records pre grammys event 12
shawn mendes rocks maroon suit for island records pre grammys event 13
shawn mendes rocks maroon suit for island records pre grammys event 14
shawn mendes rocks maroon suit for island records pre grammys event 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2019 Grammys Weekend, American Authors, Bradley Simpson, Dana Williams, Jack & Jack, Jack Gilinski, Jack Johnson, James TW, Jessie Reyez, Olivia O'Brien, Shawn Mendes, Tove Lo

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr