Taye Diggs & Mark-Paul Gosselaar Promote Their Shows at SCAD aTVFest!

Taye Diggs is all smiles as he stops by the 2019 SCAD aTVFest on Friday (February 8) at the Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta, Ga.

The 48-year-old actor showed off his massive biceps in a red T-shirt under a gray vest as he attended the press event to promote his CW show All American.

That same day, Mark-Paul Gosselaar attended the press junket to promote his FOX vampire drama The Passage.

If you missed it, Taye and the rest of the original Broadway cast of Rent performed “Seasons of Love” during the Rent Live finale!