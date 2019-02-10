Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Hold Hands After BAFTAs 2019!

Joe Alwyn leads the way out of a 2019 BAFTAs after party with Taylor Swift by his side on Sunday evening (February 10) in London, England.

The pair held hands as they made their way to their ride after enjoying a night out.

If you don’t know, Joe hit the red carpet at the 2019 BAFTAs earlier in the evening without Taylor.

“AHHHHH @thefavouritemovie just won 7 @bafta awards !!! Bout to go give some high fives – thanks @stellamccartney for this dressss,” Taylor posted on her Instagram to congratulate her boyfriend and the cast of his film.

FYI: Taylor is wearing Stella McCartney.