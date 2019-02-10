Top Stories
Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Ariana Grande Explains Why She Tweeted 'Trash' During Cardi B's Grammys Acceptance Speech

Ariana Grande Explains Why She Tweeted 'Trash' During Cardi B's Grammys Acceptance Speech

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Chrissy Teigen &amp; John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 10:34 pm

Teddy Geiger Joined By Fiancée Emily Hampshire at Grammys 2019!

Teddy Geiger Joined By Fiancée Emily Hampshire at Grammys 2019!

Teddy Geiger rocked a little black dress on the red carpet at the 2019 Grammy Awards!

The 30-year-old musician stepped out for the award ceremony on Sunday evening (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Teddy Geiger

She was joined at the event by her fiancée Emily Hampshire, who looked chic in a white suit.

Teddy is up for Song Of The Year for her songwriting contributions to Shawn Mendes‘ hit “In My Blood.”

The Grammys airs at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS! Tune in!
Just Jared on Facebook
teddy geiger 2019 grammy awards 01
teddy geiger 2019 grammy awards 02
teddy geiger 2019 grammy awards 03
teddy geiger 2019 grammy awards 04

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2019 Grammys, Emily Hampshire, Grammys, Teddy Geiger

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr