Teddy Geiger Joined By Fiancée Emily Hampshire at Grammys 2019!
Teddy Geiger rocked a little black dress on the red carpet at the 2019 Grammy Awards!
The 30-year-old musician stepped out for the award ceremony on Sunday evening (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Teddy Geiger
She was joined at the event by her fiancée Emily Hampshire, who looked chic in a white suit.
Teddy is up for Song Of The Year for her songwriting contributions to Shawn Mendes‘ hit “In My Blood.”
The Grammys airs at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS! Tune in!