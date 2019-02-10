Timothee Chalamet Attends Chanel's Pre-BAFTA Dinner!

Timothee Chalamet looks sharp while arriving at the Charles Finch & Chanel pre-BAFTA’s Dinner on Saturday night (February 9) at Loulou’s in London, England.

The 23-year-old Call Me By Your Name actor looked sharp as he signed autographs for fans and posed for pictures before making his way in for the event.

Timothee is nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his role of Nic Sheff in Beautiful Boy. He is up against Mahershala Ali, Adam Driver, Richard E. Grant and Sam Rockwell in the category.