Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

BAFTAs 2019 - Full Event Coverage!

Grammys Weekend Parties 2019 - Full Coverage!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 12:28 pm

Timothee Chalamet Attends Chanel's Pre-BAFTA Dinner!

Timothee Chalamet looks sharp while arriving at the Charles Finch & Chanel pre-BAFTA’s Dinner on Saturday night (February 9) at Loulou’s in London, England.

The 23-year-old Call Me By Your Name actor looked sharp as he signed autographs for fans and posed for pictures before making his way in for the event.

Timothee is nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his role of Nic Sheff in Beautiful Boy. He is up against Mahershala Ali, Adam Driver, Richard E. Grant and Sam Rockwell in the category.
