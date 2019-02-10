Travis Scott Performs With James Blake & Earth, Wind & Fire at Grammys 2019 - Watch!

Travis Scott is setting the stage ablaze!

The 26-year-old rapper performed at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Travis performed “Stop Trying to Be God” and “No Bystanders” with James Blake and Mike Dean, as well as Verdine White and Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind & Fire.

Travis was nominated for “Sicko Mode” for Best Rap Performance, as well as for Best Rap Song. He was also nominated for Best Rap Album.

