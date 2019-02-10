Top Stories
Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Ariana Grande Explains Why She Tweeted 'Trash' During Cardi B's Grammys Acceptance Speech

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 11:04 pm

Travis Scott Performs With James Blake & Earth, Wind & Fire at Grammys 2019 - Watch!

Travis Scott Performs With James Blake & Earth, Wind & Fire at Grammys 2019 - Watch!

Travis Scott is setting the stage ablaze!

The 26-year-old rapper performed at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Travis Scott

Travis performed “Stop Trying to Be God” and “No Bystanders” with James Blake and Mike Dean, as well as Verdine White and Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind & Fire.

Travis was nominated for “Sicko Mode” for Best Rap Performance, as well as for Best Rap Song. He was also nominated for Best Rap Album.

Watch a clip from the performance below!
