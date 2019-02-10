Viola Davis Attends BAFTAs 2019 with Husband Julius Tennon

Viola Davis looks beautiful on the red carpet at the 2019 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 10) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

The 53-year-old actress was joined at the event by her husband Julius Tennon. Her Widows co-star Elizabeth Debicki was also seen walking the carpet!

Viola is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her work in Widows.

FYI: Viola is wearing a custom Armani Privé gown, Fernando Jorge jewelry, and Stuart Weitzman shoes. Elizabeth is wearing an Armani Privé gown.