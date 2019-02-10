Top Stories
Sun, 10 February 2019 at 10:12 am

Zachary Quinto Opens Up About His Eerie 'NOS4A2' Character!

Zachary Quinto Opens Up About His Eerie 'NOS4A2' Character!

Zachary Quinto is opening up about his NOS4A2 villain, Charlie Manx!

The 41-year-old actor appeared on the panel to discuss his new series during the AMC segment of the 2019 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington on Saturday (February 9) in Pasadena, Calif.

Zachary’s villain character is very into Christmas, and he’s even created a place called Christmasland where he delivers the remains of children whose souls he feeds off.

“It’s a place that Manx has created with an actual deep belief that it’s a destination of joy. He genuinely believes that he’s giving [the children] a better life, which is obviously really f—ed up,” he explained.

“[Manx] was exposed to really unspeakable trauma and violence and horror as a child. The reality is that he never confronted that within himself or processed it or examined it, and so it evolved into this exploitation of these young and innocent souls as he got older.”

NOS4A2 is based on the novel of the same name by Joe Hill, the son of Stephen King. In the book and on the show, “NOS4A2” is the license plate on his character’s 1938 Rolls-Royce Wraith.
Photos: Getty Images
