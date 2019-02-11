Alicia Keys: 'Raise a Man' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Surprise – Alicia Keys just dropped a new song!!!

Right after the she wrapped hosting the 2019 Grammy Awards, the 38-year-old entertainer released her latest single “Raise a Man.”



“Tonight was such a musical night I decided to drop a new vibe & have some fun with y’all!!!” Alicia tweeted along with a link to the new song.

