Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Backstage at Grammys 2019 - Moments You Didn't See on TV!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Chrissy Teigen &amp; John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Mon, 11 February 2019 at 2:58 am

Alicia Keys: 'Raise a Man' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Alicia Keys: 'Raise a Man' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Surprise – Alicia Keys just dropped a new song!!!

Right after the she wrapped hosting the 2019 Grammy Awards, the 38-year-old entertainer released her latest single “Raise a Man.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alicia Keys

“Tonight was such a musical night I decided to drop a new vibe & have some fun with y’all!!!” Alicia tweeted along with a link to the new song.

You can download “Raise a Man” off of iTunes here – and stream it below!

Check out the lyrics inside…

The lyrics will be added once they’re out!
Photos: Getty
