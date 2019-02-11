Aretha Franklin Gets Grammys 2019 Tribute From Fantasia Barrino, Andra Day, & Yolanda Adams (Video)

Yolanda Adams, Fantasia Barrino, and Andra Day team up to honor Aretha Franklin at the 2019 Grammy Awards!

The 57-year-old gospel singer, the 34-year-old “Lose to Win” crooner, and the 34-year-old “Stand Up for Something” singer took the stage at the event held on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The trio performed the late Queen of Soul’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” receiving a standing ovation.

Aretha passed away last August at age 76 after a battle with cancer.

Watch a clip from the performance below!

