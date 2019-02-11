Caitlyn Jenner is Joined by Sophia Hutchins at Steven Tyler's Grammys 2019 Viewing Party!

Top Stories
Mon, 11 February 2019 at 1:55 am

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins hit the red carpet as they arrive at Steven Tyler’s Grammys Viewing Party on Sunday night (February 10) at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles.

The 69-year-old Olympic gold medalist looked pretty in a sparkling red dress over a leather jacket as she stepped out for the party.

Other stars at the event included Jane Lynch, David Foster, along with Kelsey Grammer and wife Kayte Walsh.

The party benefited the Janie’s Fund – Steven Tyler‘s charity that takes care of abused and neglected girl.


