Chloe X Halle Perform 'Where is The Love' at Grammys 2019 - Watch Here!
Chloe X Halle hit the stage for their performance at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
The musical sister-duo performed a stripped down version of Donny Hathaway‘s 1972 hit song “Where is the Love.”
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chloe X Halle
After their performance, the ladies presented the award for Best Rap Album to Cardi B.
Check out the full list of winners at the Grammys here.
Watch Chloe X Halle‘s Grammys performance below!
10+ pictures inside of Chloe X Halle performing…