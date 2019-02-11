Top Stories
Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Backstage at Grammys 2019 - Moments You Didn't See on TV!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Chloe X Halle Perform 'Where is The Love' at Grammys 2019 - Watch Here!

Chloe X Halle hit the stage for their performance at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The musical sister-duo performed a stripped down version of Donny Hathaway‘s 1972 hit song “Where is the Love.”

After their performance, the ladies presented the award for Best Rap Album to Cardi B.

Watch Chloe X Halle‘s Grammys performance below!

