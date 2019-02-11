Top Stories
Mon, 11 February 2019 at 1:07 am

Dua Lipa & St. Vincent Perform Medley Of Their Songs at Grammys 2019 - Watch Here!

Dua Lipa & St. Vincent Perform Medley Of Their Songs at Grammys 2019 - Watch Here!

Dua Lipa and St. Vincent mirror each other during their performance at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The ladies hit the stage in coordinating black and white outfits and matching super-short haircuts as they performed a medley of their songs together.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dua Lipa

During their performance, they played St. Vincent‘s “Masseducation” followed by a bit of Aretha Franklin‘s “Respect” and Dua‘s “One Kiss.”

If you missed it, Dua called out the Grammy president during her Best New Artist acceptance speech.

Watch Dua Lipa and St. Vincent‘s performance below!

15+ pictures inside of the ladies on stage…
