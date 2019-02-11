Grammys Rep Explains Why Drake's Speech Was Cut Off

Curious as to why Drake was cut off during his speech at the 2019 Grammy Awards? A rep is speaking out with a reasonable explanation as to what happened.

Near the end of the speech for Best Rap Song on Sunday night (February 10), the 32-year-old rapper took a long pause, so the cameras panned away and the exit music started to play.

“During Drake’s speech, there was a natural pause and at that moment the producers did assume that he was done and then cut to commercial,” a rep for the Grammys told Variety in a statement. “However the producers did speak with Drake following his speech and did offer him to come back on stage to finish whatever his thoughts were. But Drake said he was happy with what he said and didn’t have anything to add.”

Some fans thought that the Grammys cut off Drake due to the content of his speech. He told artists who didn’t win that they don’t need an award for validation.

“You’ve already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word, if you are a hero in your hometown,” he said. “If there is people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don’t need this right here, I promise you, you already won.”