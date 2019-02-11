Top Stories
Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Backstage at Grammys 2019 - Moments You Didn't See on TV!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Mon, 11 February 2019 at 1:45 am

Hugh Jackman Wins Grammy for 'Greatest Showman,' Just Needs Oscar for EGOT!

Hugh Jackman Wins Grammy for 'Greatest Showman,' Just Needs Oscar for EGOT!

Hugh Jackman is now only an Oscar away from EGOT status!

The 50-year-old Logan actor took to Twitter to celebrate his win during the 2019 Grammy Awards, which were held on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Hugh has already won Emmy and Tony awards, and he took home the Grammy tonight for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media for The Greatest Showman, along with the rest of the Greatest Showman team including songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Hugh‘s Emmy is from 2005 for Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program for hosting the 2004 Tony Awards, and his Tony is from 2004 for his portrayal Peter Allen in “The Boy from Oz.”

Amazing! Check out Hugh‘s reaction below.

If you missed it, be sure to also check out our slideshow of every EGOT winner through the decades.
Credit: Keith Tsuji; Photos: Getty
