Julianne & Derek Hough Make It a Family Affair at Steven Tyler's Grammys 2019 Viewing Party

Derek Hough and Julianne Hough have a family night at Steven Tyler‘s 2019 Grammy Awards Viewing Party!

The dancers, ages 33 and 30, respectively, stepped out for the event held to benefit Janies Fund and presented by Live Nation at Raleigh Studios on Sunday (February 10) in Los Angeles.

Julianne, joined by husband Brooks Laich, wore a crystal and celestial embellished halter top and black silk trousers.

She snapped a pic with Ashlee Simpson while inside.

Also in attendance were Rumer Willis, Jesse Metcalfe, and Emile Hirsch.

“Wrapping up the weekend at @iamstevent’s viewing party and raising money for @janiesfund, an incredible program that helps & heals girls who have suffered the trauma from abuse and neglect,” Julianne shared on Instagram.

FYI: Julianne is wearing Jenny Packham.

