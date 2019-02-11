Top Stories
Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Backstage at Grammys 2019 - Moments You Didn't See on TV!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Mon, 11 February 2019 at 2:22 am

Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane, & Kim Petras Team Up for Steven Tyler's Grammys 2019 Viewing Party!

Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane, and Kim Petras step out for Steven Tyler‘s 2019 Grammy Awards Viewing Party!

The 22-year-old “More Than That” singer, the 21-year-old “Bottled Up” crooner, and the 26-year-old “Heart to Break” singer joined forces at the event held to benefit Janies Fund and presented by Live Nation at Raleigh Studios on Sunday (February 10) in Los Angeles.

Lauren was joined by boyfriend Ty Dolla $ign.

Haley Reinhart was also in attendance.

“I love @aliciakeys so much! Beautiful, real ass queen💕✨,” Lauren tweeted during the 2019 Grammys, adding, YAYYY!!! @HERMusicx !!!!! CONGRATULATIONS BABYYY OMG!!!! I’m so happy for you😩😩😭😭😭😭 so deserved!!!”

