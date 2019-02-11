Mark Wahlberg Steps Out for Steven Tyler's Grammys 2019 Viewing Party!
Mark Wahlberg buddies up with Steven Tyler as he attends Steven Tyler’s Grammys Viewing Party on Sunday night (February 10) at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles.
The 47-year-old Transformer star kept things cool in a gray hoodie as he attended the party benefiting Janie’s Fund – Steven‘s charity that takes care of abused and neglected girl.
Other stars at the event included Steven‘s girlfriend Aimee Preston, Julian Edelman, Sharon Stone, and Terry Crews and wife Rebecca King-Crews.
