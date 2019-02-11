Mark Wahlberg Steps Out for Steven Tyler's Grammys 2019 Viewing Party!

Top Stories
Mon, 11 February 2019 at 1:37 am

Mark Wahlberg buddies up with Steven Tyler as he attends Steven Tyler’s Grammys Viewing Party on Sunday night (February 10) at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles.

The 47-year-old Transformer star kept things cool in a gray hoodie as he attended the party benefiting Janie’s Fund – Steven‘s charity that takes care of abused and neglected girl.

Other stars at the event included Steven‘s girlfriend Aimee Preston, Julian Edelman, Sharon Stone, and Terry Crews and wife Rebecca King-Crews.

Check out the full list of winners at the Grammys here.

mark wahlberg steps out for steven tyler grammy viewing party 01
mark wahlberg steps out for steven tyler grammy viewing party 02
mark wahlberg steps out for steven tyler grammy viewing party 03
mark wahlberg steps out for steven tyler grammy viewing party 04
mark wahlberg steps out for steven tyler grammy viewing party 05
mark wahlberg steps out for steven tyler grammy viewing party 06
mark wahlberg steps out for steven tyler grammy viewing party 07
mark wahlberg steps out for steven tyler grammy viewing party 08
mark wahlberg steps out for steven tyler grammy viewing party 09
mark wahlberg steps out for steven tyler grammy viewing party 10
mark wahlberg steps out for steven tyler grammy viewing party 11
mark wahlberg steps out for steven tyler grammy viewing party 12
mark wahlberg steps out for steven tyler grammy viewing party 13
mark wahlberg steps out for steven tyler grammy viewing party 14
mark wahlberg steps out for steven tyler grammy viewing party 15
mark wahlberg steps out for steven tyler grammy viewing party 16

Photos: Getty
