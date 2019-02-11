Miley Cyrus' Sister Noah Joined Her at Grammys 2019!

Miley Cyrus had someone special with her at the Grammys this year – her sister Noah!

The 26-year-old newlywed singer was joined by Noah and her parents while attending the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Miley was seen in her fourth outfit of the night while sitting next to Noah in their seats and giving her little sister a kiss on the cheek.

Make sure to watch Miley perform in the amazing tribute to her godmother Dolly Parton, which was one of the night’s highlights.