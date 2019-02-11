Top Stories
Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Backstage at Grammys 2019 - Moments You Didn't See on TV!

Backstage at Grammys 2019 - Moments You Didn't See on TV!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Chrissy Teigen &amp; John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Mon, 11 February 2019 at 2:13 am

Miley Cyrus' Sister Noah Joined Her at Grammys 2019!

Miley Cyrus' Sister Noah Joined Her at Grammys 2019!

Miley Cyrus had someone special with her at the Grammys this year – her sister Noah!

The 26-year-old newlywed singer was joined by Noah and her parents while attending the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Miley was seen in her fourth outfit of the night while sitting next to Noah in their seats and giving her little sister a kiss on the cheek.

Make sure to watch Miley perform in the amazing tribute to her godmother Dolly Parton, which was one of the night’s highlights.
Just Jared on Facebook
miley cyrus noah cyrus grammys 2019 09
miley cyrus noah cyrus grammys 2019 10
miley cyrus noah cyrus grammys 2019 11
miley cyrus noah cyrus grammys 2019 12
miley cyrus noah cyrus grammys 2019 13

Photos: CBS
Posted to: 2019 Grammys, Grammys, Miley Cyrus, Noah Cyrus

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr