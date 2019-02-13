13 Celeb Couples Who Got Married or Engaged on Valentine's Day!

Valentine’s Day is one of the most romantic days of the year and lots of people either get married or engaged on that day… including plenty of celebrities!

With the 2019 holiday just one day away, we decided to take a look at all the celeb couples who have either gotten engaged or tied the knot on Valentine’s Day.

Christina Aguilera and fiance Matthew Rutler got engaged on VDay in 2014, though they still haven’t set a wedding date. Benedict Cumberbatch and Salma Hayek both got married to their spouses on Valentine’s Day!

Not every couple who had an engagement or wedding on this date is still together though.

Click through the slideshow to see all the celeb couples who count Valentine’s Day as a special day…