Aaron Paul to Star in 'Breaking Bad' Movie as Jesse Pinkman!

Aaron Paul is reportedly set to reprise his role as Jesse Pinkman in the Breaking Bad movie!

Sources have also told THR that the movie will have first rights on Netflix and the movie will definitely be a sequel to the series. The movie will also air on AMC.

The movie will “follow the escape of a kidnapped man (Paul) and his quest for freedom.”

SPOILER ALERT: Walter White, famously played by Brian Cranston, died at the end of the Breaking Bad television series. No word yet if Bryan will make an appearance in the film.

Aaron earned three Emmys playing the role in the hit AMC show.