Aaron Taylor Johnson & Wife Sam Celebrate Valentine's Day Early!
Aaron Taylor Johnson holds hands with his wife Sam Taylor Johnson as they leave Craig’s restaurant on Tuesday night (February 12) in West Hollwood, Calif.
The 28-year-old actor and 51-year-old director celebrated Valentine’s Day a few days early with their night out on the town.
Aaron is currently in the middle of working on his upcoming movie Kingsman: The Great Game. The film is a spinoff of the Kingsman movie series and is set to come out in November of 2019.