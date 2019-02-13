Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Reveals the Plastic Surgery She Never Had Done, Even Though You May Think She Did

Kim Kardashian Reveals the Plastic Surgery She Never Had Done, Even Though You May Think She Did

'Frozen 2' Trailer Debuts Online - Watch Now!

'Frozen 2' Trailer Debuts Online - Watch Now!

Jennifer Lopez's 2019 Tour Dates, Cities, &amp; Venues Revealed!

Jennifer Lopez's 2019 Tour Dates, Cities, & Venues Revealed!

Wed, 13 February 2019 at 2:00 pm

Aaron Taylor Johnson & Wife Sam Celebrate Valentine's Day Early!

Aaron Taylor Johnson & Wife Sam Celebrate Valentine's Day Early!

Aaron Taylor Johnson holds hands with his wife Sam Taylor Johnson as they leave Craig’s restaurant on Tuesday night (February 12) in West Hollwood, Calif.

The 28-year-old actor and 51-year-old director celebrated Valentine’s Day a few days early with their night out on the town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Aaron Taylor Johnson

Aaron is currently in the middle of working on his upcoming movie Kingsman: The Great Game. The film is a spinoff of the Kingsman movie series and is set to come out in November of 2019.
Just Jared on Facebook
aaron sam taylor johnson early valentines day dinner 01
aaron sam taylor johnson early valentines day dinner 02
aaron sam taylor johnson early valentines day dinner 03
aaron sam taylor johnson early valentines day dinner 04
aaron sam taylor johnson early valentines day dinner 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Aaron Johnson, Sam Taylor Wood

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 21 Savage will be released on bond while waiting on his deportation hearing - TMZ
  • Joey King says this singer/actress is still an inspiration to her - Just Jared Jr
  • Jeff Lewis is taking responsibility for Gage Edwards leaving him - TooFab
  • Chadwick Boseman & Spike Lee are teaming up for a new Netflix movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Check out the trailer for season 3 of The Bold Type! - Just Jared Jr