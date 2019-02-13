Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Reveals the Plastic Surgery She Never Had Done, Even Though You May Think She Did

'Frozen 2' Trailer Debuts Online - Watch Now!

Jennifer Lopez's 2019 Tour Dates, Cities, & Venues Revealed!

Wed, 13 February 2019 at 11:09 am

Brie Larson on Why She Won't Talk About Not Clapping for Casey Affleck: 'It's Not My Story to Tell'

Brie Larson is on the cover of THR‘s new issue.

Here’s what the Captain Marvel star had to share with the mag…

On why she’s ignoring the pressure being put on her movie: “There’s this sense of setting this thing up. I know it’s exciting and fun to be like, ‘Will it sink or will it float?’ ‘What’s going to happen?’ ‘Can women exist in the world?’ ‘We’re not sure yet!’ But women have been opening movies since the silent era. We have been part of every major art movement. People just push us away once the movement gains momentum and act like we were never really there.”

On why she was drawn to Captain Marvel: “The very nature of this film means that I’m having conversations that I’d like to have about what it means to be a woman. What strength looks like, the complexities of the female experience, female representation. It’s surprising and cool that my first giant movie I get to be having those kinds of conversations. But that’s also why I’ve waited and been particular about what jobs I do.”

On why she didn’t clap for Casey Affleck at the Oscars: “I won’t talk about it. It’s not my story to tell.” (You can get more backstory on this right here).

For more from Brie, visit HollywoodReporter.com.
  • mahbelle

    she is so pretentious and self-righteous. she annoys me no end.

  • Kris

    And I’m clapping her for not clapping him! Way to go to give Oscars to that kind of people, Hollywood.