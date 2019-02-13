Cole Sprouse & Haley Lu Richardson Fight For Every Inch in 'Five Feet Apart' Trailer - Watch Now!

Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson‘s upcoming flick Five Feet Apart just debuted a new poster and another emotional trailer!

The film follows cystic fibrosis patients Stella and Will whose hospital’s strict rules dictate that they must stay five feet apart at all times.

Despite the rules, the couple are always flirting in the hallways, and slipping away from adult supervision; and the tension of every shared moment builds toward something unknown but impossibly exciting.

The movie is directed and produced by Jane the Virgin‘s Justin Baldoni.

Make sure to also check out the film’s first trailer and stills!

Five Feet Apart is set to hit theaters on March 22nd, 2019.

Check out the entire new trailer below…