Dina Lohan's Mystery Boyfriend (Who She Has Never Met) Has Been Revealed!

A man named Jesse Nadler is reportedly Dina Lohan‘s mystery boyfriend of five years who she has never actually met.

“I’m a good guy. I’m the real deal,” Jesse told Page Six.

He added, “Just the thought of people thinking I could be a catfish when everyone knows me and knows how hard I work and how I respect women and mothers, it just kills me.”

Dina‘s ex-husband Michael Lohan also confirmed Jesse is the guy.

“I don’t think he’s the guy, I know he’s the guy. If this is what she wants, I give her my blessing. I think she needs somebody. It’ll finally get me off the hook. I don’t want to pay her bills anymore. If she’s that in love with him I give him all the credit in the world,” Michael added.

Jesse is 53 years old and from Tiburon, California, which is near San Francisco.