Doutzen Kroes & Karolina Kurkova Buddy Up at Hudson Yards Party!

Doutzen Kroes and Karolina Kurkova coordinate as they rock colorful suits at the Hudson Yards Event Hosted By Derek Blasberg held at Hudson Yards on Tuesday (February 12) in New York City.

The models were joined at the event by Mean Girls on Broadway star Barrett Wilbert Weed, Cindy Bruna, Garrett Neff, Eric Rutherford, Carlotta Kohl and Derek Blasberg himself.

The evening before, Karolina joined Maggie Gyllenhaal and more in the front row of the Oscar De La Renta show as part of 2019 New York Fashion Week Winter.