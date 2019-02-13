Eddie Redmayne Looks Sharp For Lunch Meeting in London!
Eddie Redmayne looked sharp for a lunch outing!
The 37-year-old actor was spotted while on his way to Colbert cafe on Wednesday afternoon (February 13) in London, England.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Eddie Redmayne
Eddie kept bundled up in a stylish wool coat paired with jeans and a tee.
Earlier in the week, Eddie and his wife Hannah Bagshawe stepped out together to attend the BAFTA Film Gala!
The couple also stopped by British Vogue & Tiffany & Co.’s BAFTA party later in the weekend.
Be sure to check out all the photos!