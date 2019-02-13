Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Reveals the Plastic Surgery She Never Had Done, Even Though You May Think She Did

Kim Kardashian Reveals the Plastic Surgery She Never Had Done, Even Though You May Think She Did

'Frozen 2' Trailer Debuts Online - Watch Now!

'Frozen 2' Trailer Debuts Online - Watch Now!

Jennifer Lopez's 2019 Tour Dates, Cities, &amp; Venues Revealed!

Jennifer Lopez's 2019 Tour Dates, Cities, & Venues Revealed!

Wed, 13 February 2019 at 4:58 pm

Eddie Redmayne Looks Sharp For Lunch Meeting in London!

Eddie Redmayne Looks Sharp For Lunch Meeting in London!

Eddie Redmayne looked sharp for a lunch outing!

The 37-year-old actor was spotted while on his way to Colbert cafe on Wednesday afternoon (February 13) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Eddie Redmayne

Eddie kept bundled up in a stylish wool coat paired with jeans and a tee.

Earlier in the week, Eddie and his wife Hannah Bagshawe stepped out together to attend the BAFTA Film Gala!

The couple also stopped by British Vogue & Tiffany & Co.’s BAFTA party later in the weekend.

Be sure to check out all the photos!
Just Jared on Facebook
eddie redmayne grabs lunch in london 01
eddie redmayne grabs lunch in london 02
eddie redmayne grabs lunch in london 03
eddie redmayne grabs lunch in london 04
eddie redmayne grabs lunch in london 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Eddie Redmayne

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 21 Savage will be released on bond while waiting on his deportation hearing - TMZ
  • Joey King says this singer/actress is still an inspiration to her - Just Jared Jr
  • Jeff Lewis is taking responsibility for Gage Edwards leaving him - TooFab
  • Chadwick Boseman & Spike Lee are teaming up for a new Netflix movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Check out the trailer for season 3 of The Bold Type! - Just Jared Jr