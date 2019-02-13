Eddie Redmayne Looks Sharp For Lunch Meeting in London!

Eddie Redmayne looked sharp for a lunch outing!

The 37-year-old actor was spotted while on his way to Colbert cafe on Wednesday afternoon (February 13) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Eddie Redmayne

Eddie kept bundled up in a stylish wool coat paired with jeans and a tee.

Earlier in the week, Eddie and his wife Hannah Bagshawe stepped out together to attend the BAFTA Film Gala!

The couple also stopped by British Vogue & Tiffany & Co.’s BAFTA party later in the weekend.

Be sure to check out all the photos!