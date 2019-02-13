Emma Stone Does a Fun Photo Shoot with Dogs for 'W' Magazine

Top Stories
Wed, 13 February 2019 at 2:55 pm

Emma Stone is on one of the covers of W magazine’s Volume 2: Director’s Cut issues.

The entire shoot was photographed by Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma‘s The Favourite director. Here’s what they shared….

Yorgos, on the concept for this photo shoot: “I wanted the room to be completely full of fake dogs. That way, a viewer will confuse the impostors with the real dogs. Animals are a part of our lives, which is why they’re prominent in my films. But I find the relationships we have with them quite strange. Such as, there are animals we are okay to eat and animals we wouldn’t dream of eating. So odd. The theories around animals are fascinating.”

Emma, on The Favourite: “When I read the script for The Favourite,” Stone said as she relinquished her dog-walker duties, “I thought, This is like All About Eve.”

FYI: Emma is wearing Louis Vuitton top, pants, and belt, David Webb earrings, Buccellati bracelets, and Ferragamo shoes on the cover.

For more from Emma, visit WMagazine.com.
Credit: Yorgos Lanthimos
