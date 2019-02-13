Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Reveals the Plastic Surgery She Never Had Done, Even Though You May Think She Did

'Frozen 2' Trailer Debuts Online - Watch Now!

Jennifer Lopez's 2019 Tour Dates, Cities, & Venues Revealed!

Wed, 13 February 2019 at 1:29 pm

Gigi & Bella Hadid Celebrate Makeup Artist Patrick Ta's Birthday in NYC!

Gigi & Bella Hadid Celebrate Makeup Artist Patrick Ta's Birthday in NYC!

Gigi and Bella Hadid took a break from New York Fashion Week to celebrate a friend’s birthday!

The model sister duo stepped out for makeup artist Patrick Ta‘s birthday party on Tuesday (February 12) during the Moët & Chandon Living Ties Launch Party in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gigi Hadid

While Gigi arrived right after an appearance on The Tonight Show, Bella rushed to the event immediately following the Oscar de la Renta show.

During the party, Gigi and Bella took to their Instagram stories to share some photos from the stunning dinner.

“@patrickta we love u,” Gigi wrote, with Bella later adding, “Happy Bday P!”

Happy birthday Patrick!
Photos: Courtesy of Griffin Lipson for Moët & Chandon
