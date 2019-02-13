Gigi & Bella Hadid Celebrate Makeup Artist Patrick Ta's Birthday in NYC!

Gigi and Bella Hadid took a break from New York Fashion Week to celebrate a friend’s birthday!

The model sister duo stepped out for makeup artist Patrick Ta‘s birthday party on Tuesday (February 12) during the Moët & Chandon Living Ties Launch Party in New York City.

While Gigi arrived right after an appearance on The Tonight Show, Bella rushed to the event immediately following the Oscar de la Renta show.

During the party, Gigi and Bella took to their Instagram stories to share some photos from the stunning dinner.

“@patrickta we love u,” Gigi wrote, with Bella later adding, “Happy Bday P!”

Happy birthday Patrick!