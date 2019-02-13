Hailey Bieber Bundles Up For Dinner in New York City!

Hailey Bieber kept warm on a chilly night out in the Big Apple!

The 22-year-old model was spotted after grabbing dinner with friends at Lure Fishbar on Tuesday evening (February 12) in New York City.

Hailey bundled up in an over-sized denim sherpa coat paired with black pleather pants and a beanie.

Earlier in the week, Hailey opened up about how she feels adding husband Justin Bieber‘s last name to her own.

