Wed, 13 February 2019 at 5:15 pm
Here's What 21 Savage Did After Being Released From ICE Arrest
- 21 Savage immediately hopped a private jet home with his mother after being arrested by ICE over Super Bowl weekend.- TMZ
- This Ma trailer looks so scary! Did you watch yet? – Just Jared Jr
- Speaking of trailers, did you see the Yesterday trailer based on the music of The Beatles? – Lainey Gossip
- This model was attacked on the beach by…pigs?! – DListed
- Did Kim Kardashian get a nose job? – TooFab
- Find out which actor will play the Grindr serial killer. – Towleroad
- This actress got candid about working with Cole Sprouse! – J-14
