Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Reveals the Plastic Surgery She Never Had Done, Even Though You May Think She Did

Kim Kardashian Reveals the Plastic Surgery She Never Had Done, Even Though You May Think She Did

'Frozen 2' Trailer Debuts Online - Watch Now!

'Frozen 2' Trailer Debuts Online - Watch Now!

Jennifer Lopez's 2019 Tour Dates, Cities, &amp; Venues Revealed!

Jennifer Lopez's 2019 Tour Dates, Cities, & Venues Revealed!

Wed, 13 February 2019 at 5:15 pm

Here's What 21 Savage Did After Being Released From ICE Arrest

Here's What 21 Savage Did After Being Released From ICE Arrest
  • 21 Savage immediately hopped a private jet home with his mother after being arrested by ICE over Super Bowl weekend.- TMZ
  • This Ma trailer looks so scary! Did you watch yet? – Just Jared Jr
  • Speaking of trailers, did you see the Yesterday trailer based on the music of The Beatles? – Lainey Gossip
  • This model was attacked on the beach by…pigs?! – DListed
  • Did Kim Kardashian get a nose job? – TooFab
  • Find out which actor will play the Grindr serial killer. – Towleroad
  • This actress got candid about working with Cole Sprouse! – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 00

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 21 Savage will be released on bond while waiting on his deportation hearing - TMZ
  • Joey King says this singer/actress is still an inspiration to her - Just Jared Jr
  • Jeff Lewis is taking responsibility for Gage Edwards leaving him - TooFab
  • Chadwick Boseman & Spike Lee are teaming up for a new Netflix movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Check out the trailer for season 3 of The Bold Type! - Just Jared Jr