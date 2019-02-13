Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Reveals the Plastic Surgery She Never Had Done, Even Though You May Think She Did

Kim Kardashian Reveals the Plastic Surgery She Never Had Done, Even Though You May Think She Did

'Frozen 2' Trailer Debuts Online - Watch Now!

'Frozen 2' Trailer Debuts Online - Watch Now!

Jennifer Lopez's 2019 Tour Dates, Cities, &amp; Venues Revealed!

Jennifer Lopez's 2019 Tour Dates, Cities, & Venues Revealed!

Wed, 13 February 2019 at 1:15 pm

Is Lindsay Lohan Calling Out Leonardo DiCaprio In His Instagram Comments?

Is Lindsay Lohan Calling Out Leonardo DiCaprio In His Instagram Comments?

It seems like Leonardo DiCaprio is being called out by Lindsay Lohan in an unexpected way.

It all started when the 44-year-old Oscar-winning actor posted a graphic photo of bloody shark fins cut off of bodies.

“Every year, fins from as many as 73 million sharks end up in the shark fin trade. Shark finning is a gruesome practice that involves chopping off a shark’s fins and dumping the body back into the ocean to slowly drown or bleed to death. Many are plucked from the ocean, maimed for their fins and tossed back to sea to die. While shark finning is illegal in the U.S., the demand for fins drives this horrible practice, and the U.S. participates in this demand by allowing the buying and selling of shark fins,” Leonardo captioned the photo (which we won’t repost here).

Then, Lindsay took to his comments and wrote, “I hope you are there and taking this photo.”

Well, some commenters took this to mean that Lindsay was calling out Leonardo. People replied to Lindsay saying things like, “Df is that supposed to be mean,” and “I’m sorry what are YOU doing to stop this.”
Just Jared on Facebook
is lindsay lohan calling out leonardo dicaprio 01
is lindsay lohan calling out leonardo dicaprio 02

Photos: Getty, Instagram
Posted to: Leonardo DiCaprio, Lindsay Lohan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 21 Savage will be released on bond while waiting on his deportation hearing - TMZ
  • Joey King says this singer/actress is still an inspiration to her - Just Jared Jr
  • Jeff Lewis is taking responsibility for Gage Edwards leaving him - TooFab
  • Chadwick Boseman & Spike Lee are teaming up for a new Netflix movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Check out the trailer for season 3 of The Bold Type! - Just Jared Jr