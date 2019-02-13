Is Lindsay Lohan Calling Out Leonardo DiCaprio In His Instagram Comments?

It seems like Leonardo DiCaprio is being called out by Lindsay Lohan in an unexpected way.

It all started when the 44-year-old Oscar-winning actor posted a graphic photo of bloody shark fins cut off of bodies.

“Every year, fins from as many as 73 million sharks end up in the shark fin trade. Shark finning is a gruesome practice that involves chopping off a shark’s fins and dumping the body back into the ocean to slowly drown or bleed to death. Many are plucked from the ocean, maimed for their fins and tossed back to sea to die. While shark finning is illegal in the U.S., the demand for fins drives this horrible practice, and the U.S. participates in this demand by allowing the buying and selling of shark fins,” Leonardo captioned the photo (which we won’t repost here).

Then, Lindsay took to his comments and wrote, “I hope you are there and taking this photo.”

Well, some commenters took this to mean that Lindsay was calling out Leonardo. People replied to Lindsay saying things like, “Df is that supposed to be mean,” and “I’m sorry what are YOU doing to stop this.”