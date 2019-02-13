Jennifer Lopez's 2019 Tour Dates, Cities, & Venues Revealed!

Jennifer Lopez‘s has officially announcer her It’s My Party: the Live Celebration summer 2019 tour!

The superstar is set to hit the road on June 7 in Phoenix, Arizona and will wrap up on July 26 in Miami, Florida.

Jennifer went on the Ellen Show to announce the big news, but this is the first time we’ve seen the official dates.

No ticket on-sale date has been announced at this this time. Stay tuned!

Click inside to see the full list of tour dates, cities, and venues…

JENNIFER LOPEZ “IT’S MY PARTY: THE LIVE CELEBRATION” TOUR 2019 DATES:

Friday, June 7, 2019 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Saturday, June 8, 2019 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

Monday, June 10, 2019 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena

Wednesday, June 12, 2019 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center

Saturday, June 15, 2019 San Jose, CA SAP Center

Sunday, June 16, 2019 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Wednesday, June 19, 2019 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Friday, June 21, 2019 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

Saturday, June 22, 2019 Hidalgo, TX Bert Ogden Arena

Monday, June 24, 2019 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Tuesday, June 25, 2019 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Friday, June 28, 2019 San Juan, Puerto Rico Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot

Sunday, June 30, 2019 Chicago, IL United Center

Friday, July 5, 2019 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Sunday, July 7, 2019 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Wednesday, July 10, 2019 Montreal, QC Centre Bell

Friday, July 12, 2019 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Tuesday, July 16, 2019 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Wednesday, July 17, 2019 Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena

Friday, July 19, 2019 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Saturday, July 20, 2019 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Monday, July 22, 2019 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Tuesday, July 23, 2019 Orlando, FL Amway Center

Friday, July 26, 2019 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena