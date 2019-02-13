Johnny Depp Spotted With Mystery Woman While Filming in Serbia

Johnny Depp appears to have a new girlfriend in his life!

The 55-year-old actor has been spotted with a mystery woman on several occasions while filming his upcoming movie Minamata in Belgrade, Serbia.

According to LaineyGossip, Johnny and the young woman were most recently seen sharing a passionate kiss during a night out in the city late last month.

In other newly released photos from earlier in January, Johnny and the woman can be seen arriving at Aix-en-Provence train station and later heading to his Le Plan-de-la-Tour villa.

The young woman in the photos has not yet been identified.

Check out the photos of Johnny and the mystery woman below…

