Johnny Depp Spotted With Mystery Woman While Filming in Serbia
Johnny Depp appears to have a new girlfriend in his life!
The 55-year-old actor has been spotted with a mystery woman on several occasions while filming his upcoming movie Minamata in Belgrade, Serbia.
According to LaineyGossip, Johnny and the young woman were most recently seen sharing a passionate kiss during a night out in the city late last month.
In other newly released photos from earlier in January, Johnny and the woman can be seen arriving at Aix-en-Provence train station and later heading to his Le Plan-de-la-Tour villa.
The young woman in the photos has not yet been identified.
Check out the photos of Johnny and the mystery woman below…