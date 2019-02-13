Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Reveals the Plastic Surgery She Never Had Done, Even Though You May Think She Did

Kim Kardashian Reveals the Plastic Surgery She Never Had Done, Even Though You May Think She Did

'Frozen 2' Trailer Debuts Online - Watch Now!

'Frozen 2' Trailer Debuts Online - Watch Now!

Jennifer Lopez's 2019 Tour Dates, Cities, &amp; Venues Revealed!

Jennifer Lopez's 2019 Tour Dates, Cities, & Venues Revealed!

Wed, 13 February 2019 at 4:17 pm

Johnny Depp Spotted With Mystery Woman While Filming in Serbia

Johnny Depp Spotted With Mystery Woman While Filming in Serbia

Johnny Depp appears to have a new girlfriend in his life!

The 55-year-old actor has been spotted with a mystery woman on several occasions while filming his upcoming movie Minamata in Belgrade, Serbia.

According to LaineyGossip, Johnny and the young woman were most recently seen sharing a passionate kiss during a night out in the city late last month.

In other newly released photos from earlier in January, Johnny and the woman can be seen arriving at Aix-en-Provence train station and later heading to his Le Plan-de-la-Tour villa.

The young woman in the photos has not yet been identified.

Check out the photos of Johnny and the mystery woman below…
Just Jared on Facebook
johnny depp spotted with mystery woman 01
johnny depp spotted with mystery woman 02
johnny depp spotted with mystery woman 03
johnny depp spotted with mystery woman 04
johnny depp spotted with mystery woman 05
johnny depp spotted with mystery woman 06

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Johnny Depp

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 21 Savage will be released on bond while waiting on his deportation hearing - TMZ
  • Joey King says this singer/actress is still an inspiration to her - Just Jared Jr
  • Jeff Lewis is taking responsibility for Gage Edwards leaving him - TooFab
  • Chadwick Boseman & Spike Lee are teaming up for a new Netflix movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Check out the trailer for season 3 of The Bold Type! - Just Jared Jr