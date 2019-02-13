Kate Hudson, Priyanka Chopra & Kerry Washington Sit Front Row at Michael Kors NYFW Show!

Priyanka Chopra, Kate Hudson and Kerry Washington strike a pose as they arrive at the Michael Kors Collection Fall 2019 Runway Show held at Cipriani Wall Street on Wednesday (February 13) in New York City.

The three ladies were joined in the front row of the presentation by Regina King, Olivia Wilde, Doutzen Kroes, Michael Douglas and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and their daughter Carys Zeta Douglas, Billy Porter, Alexandra Richards, Theodora Richards and Molly Sims.

“Stuck in traffic on the way to @michaelkors show,” Olivia captioned with her Instagram post. “HOW WILL THE MODELS WALK WITHOUT ME THERE WATCHING PENSIVELY? Bout to swim across the east river holding this outfit above my head. The show must go on.”