Kate Middleton Looks Stunning in Gorgeous Gucci Look!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) delivers a speech at the 100 Women in Finance Gala Dinner to speak about mental health in schools at the Victoria and Albert Museum on Wednesday (February 13) in London, England.

The 37-year-old royal posed for photos with Amanda Pullinger, the Chief Executive of 100 Women in Finance, and Lauren Malafronte, the Chair of the 100 Women in Finance Association Board.

“All proceeds from tonight’s Gala will go to The Royal Foundation’s [mentally healthy schools] initiative which was launched by The Duchess at the beginning of 2018 – it helps schools better support children’s mental wellbeing by offering reliable and practical online resources,” the Palace tweeted.

FYI: Duchess Kate is wearing a Gucci dress, Prada bag, Oscar de la Renta shoes, and Kiki McDonough earrings.