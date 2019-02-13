Top Stories
Wed, 13 February 2019 at 2:20 pm

Kylie Jenner Has a Girls' Night Out With BFF Jordyn Woods!

Kylie Jenner Has a Girls' Night Out With BFF Jordyn Woods!

Kylie Jenner celebrated Galentine’s Day a little early!

The 21-year-old reality star and makeup mogul was joined by BFF Jordyn Woods for a night out at Nobu on Tuesday (February 12) in Malibu, Calif.

Kylie kept warm in a cute fluffy pink coat while Jordyn opted for a leopard print top and jeans.

When Kylie got home, it looks like she also had a Valentine’s surprise waiting for her.

Kylie took to her Instagram story to share a video of a stunning heart-shaped flower display that led to a glowing neon heart.

Check out the romantic gift on her Instagram!
