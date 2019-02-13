Meet 'Be More Chill' Star George Salazar with These 10 Fun Facts! (Exclusive)

The new musical Be More Chill is making its long-awaited debut on Broadway TONIGHT (February 13) and we caught up with breakout star George Salazar to learn more about him!

The 32-year-old actor, who was previously seen on Broadway in Godspell, plays the character Michael and sings the showstopping number “Michael in the Bathroom” in the second act.

George originated the role of Michael in the 2015 world premiere and the cast recording from that production became a viral sensation. As he mentions in the 10 Fun Facts below, George has already sung “Michael in the Bathroom” hundreds of times ahead of the show’s debut on Broadway!

Preview performances begin tonight and the official opening is scheduled for March 10. Learn more about George below:

1. I’ve been a drummer longer than I’ve been an actor.

2. My original plan was to be a neurosurgeon. Switched majors from Biology to Musical Theater after getting accepted to college. Very glad I did that — no brain matter on my hands in the theater, honey!

3. My least favorite survival job was working at Bubba Gump Shrimp Company but only because I discovered I was allergic to shrimp while working there.

4. My favorite day job was working at the Back to the Future ride at Universal Studios Orlando when I was the nerdiest kid in high school.

5. My favorite movie is… Back to the Future 2. Note the pattern here…

6. If I could have a superpower, I’d have the ability to travel through time… obviously. Again: pattern.

7. I have one crippling addiction: SNEAKERS.

8. I watch the news before bed every night. Depressing, I know.

9. I miss Vine so much that I’m known for spending hours watching Vine compilations on YouTube.

10. Prior to the Broadway run of Be More Chill, I’ve sung “Michael in the Bathroom” hundreds of times. It truly never gets old and feels fresh and new every time.

