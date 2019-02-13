Ray Romano & Charles Barkley Play 'Name That Celebrity' On 'Kimmel'!

Charles Barkley and Ray Romano faced off in the ultimate celebrity guessing game on Tuesday night’s (February 12) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Everybody Loves Raymond star and the retired NBA legend put on blindfolds as “handyman-turned-celebrity-pesterer” Yehya described the famous faces on screen.

Later on the show, Ray talked to Jimmy about his brand new stand-up Netflix special, being a Jets fan and his extreme sports superstitions, while Charles addressed his dumb sports bets and man-crush on Tom Brady – Watch more after the cut!



Ray Romano vs Charles Barkley – Name That Famous Celebrity

Click inside to watch the rest of Ray Romano’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…



Ray Romano on Insane Sports Superstitions & His Prankster Dad



Ray Romano on Annoying His Wife