Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Reveals the Plastic Surgery She Never Had Done, Even Though You May Think She Did

Kim Kardashian Reveals the Plastic Surgery She Never Had Done, Even Though You May Think She Did

'Frozen 2' Trailer Debuts Online - Watch Now!

'Frozen 2' Trailer Debuts Online - Watch Now!

Jennifer Lopez's 2019 Tour Dates, Cities, &amp; Venues Revealed!

Jennifer Lopez's 2019 Tour Dates, Cities, & Venues Revealed!

Wed, 13 February 2019 at 1:16 pm

Regina King Says Award Season Has Been 'Quite The Ride'

Regina King Says Award Season Has Been 'Quite The Ride'

Regina King stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday (February 12) and opened up about her award season experience so far for If Beale Street Could Talk.

“It’s quite the ride. It’s been quite the education,” the 48-year-old expressed.

Regina has already won Best Supporting Actress at the Critics’ Choice and the Golden Globe Awards for her role in the Barry Jenkins film, and is also up for an Oscar.

“I don’t know what to compare it to because it’s my first, but in this experience it’s been amazing,” Regina told Stephen. “Meeting not just other others, but I’ve been meeting people who I’ve been fans of – editors, sound mixers – that I didn’t know they worked on projects that I’ve been a fan of for so long and we’re crossing paths. I’ve had the opportunity to sit down and actually have a conversation with Glenn Close, who ‘oh my gosh.’”


We Almost Lost Regina King To Dentistry
Just Jared on Facebook
regina king says award season has been quite the ride 01
regina king says award season has been quite the ride 02
regina king says award season has been quite the ride 03

Credit: Scott Kowalchyk; Photos: CBS
Posted to: Regina King

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 21 Savage will be released on bond while waiting on his deportation hearing - TMZ
  • Joey King says this singer/actress is still an inspiration to her - Just Jared Jr
  • Jeff Lewis is taking responsibility for Gage Edwards leaving him - TooFab
  • Chadwick Boseman & Spike Lee are teaming up for a new Netflix movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Check out the trailer for season 3 of The Bold Type! - Just Jared Jr