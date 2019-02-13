Regina King Says Award Season Has Been 'Quite The Ride'

Regina King stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday (February 12) and opened up about her award season experience so far for If Beale Street Could Talk.

“It’s quite the ride. It’s been quite the education,” the 48-year-old expressed.

Regina has already won Best Supporting Actress at the Critics’ Choice and the Golden Globe Awards for her role in the Barry Jenkins film, and is also up for an Oscar.

“I don’t know what to compare it to because it’s my first, but in this experience it’s been amazing,” Regina told Stephen. “Meeting not just other others, but I’ve been meeting people who I’ve been fans of – editors, sound mixers – that I didn’t know they worked on projects that I’ve been a fan of for so long and we’re crossing paths. I’ve had the opportunity to sit down and actually have a conversation with Glenn Close, who ‘oh my gosh.’”



We Almost Lost Regina King To Dentistry