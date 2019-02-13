Rose Leslie Clears Up One Big Rumor Spread By Her Husband Kit Harington

Last year, Kit Harington said that he told his wife Rose Leslie the ending of Game of Thrones and then she “wouldn’t talk to me for about three days.”

Well, Rose is clarifying that she doesn’t actually know the ending to the final season.

“I genuinely don’t know the ending [of the show],” Rose told EW. “He told me the ending of last season and I remember getting a bit uppity about that … He happened to tell me – and this is a spoiler for anybody who hasn’t seen the last season – he happened to tell me that one of the dragons fall into the ice lake, and then we see the dragon being dragged out of the water and the dragon breathes fire — or ice, I can’t quite remember which one it is, I think it’s fire — onto The Wall, and then, of course, that’s when all the [Army of the Dead] can then cross over. So he told me about the dragon and I got rather livid with him, because I said, ‘You weren’t supposed to tell me everything! And that’s a huge piece of information!’ And he’s like, ‘Well, you asked!’ And I was like, ‘I know.’”

