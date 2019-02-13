'This Is Us' Could End with Season 6, Showrunners Say

This Is Us could be ending sooner than you would think.

The show is currently in season three, and showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Dan Fogelman have revealed in a new interview with Deadline saying they have it planned about “about three seasons in the future” before the finale.

“From day one, Dan came in with his master plan for the big picture stuff of the show and said, ‘I think this is where we end up. I think this is what I know. Let’s figure out the rest together.’ So all of the writers and the actors really know everything,” Isaac said. “We’re all pretty good at keeping secrets by now, it’s been three years, but it’s a total open book for everyone who works on the show, so there are no secrets from each other.”