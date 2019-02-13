Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Reveals the Plastic Surgery She Never Had Done, Even Though You May Think She Did

Kim Kardashian Reveals the Plastic Surgery She Never Had Done, Even Though You May Think She Did

'Frozen 2' Trailer Debuts Online - Watch Now!

'Frozen 2' Trailer Debuts Online - Watch Now!

Jennifer Lopez's 2019 Tour Dates, Cities, &amp; Venues Revealed!

Jennifer Lopez's 2019 Tour Dates, Cities, & Venues Revealed!

Wed, 13 February 2019 at 12:38 pm

'This Is Us' Could End with Season 6, Showrunners Say

'This Is Us' Could End with Season 6, Showrunners Say

This Is Us could be ending sooner than you would think.

The show is currently in season three, and showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Dan Fogelman have revealed in a new interview with Deadline saying they have it planned about “about three seasons in the future” before the finale.

“From day one, Dan came in with his master plan for the big picture stuff of the show and said, ‘I think this is where we end up. I think this is what I know. Let’s figure out the rest together.’ So all of the writers and the actors really know everything,” Isaac said. “We’re all pretty good at keeping secrets by now, it’s been three years, but it’s a total open book for everyone who works on the show, so there are no secrets from each other.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBC
Posted to: Television, This is Us

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 21 Savage will be released on bond while waiting on his deportation hearing - TMZ
  • Joey King says this singer/actress is still an inspiration to her - Just Jared Jr
  • Jeff Lewis is taking responsibility for Gage Edwards leaving him - TooFab
  • Chadwick Boseman & Spike Lee are teaming up for a new Netflix movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Check out the trailer for season 3 of The Bold Type! - Just Jared Jr